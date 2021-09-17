Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem Announce 'Kakuda' Wrap Up With Appreciation Post For Team

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem, who were shooting for their next homegrown horror-comedy Kakuda, announced its wrap-up on social media. The shooting for the film that began towards the end of July, has finally wrapped up the shooting. The upcoming film marks the Hindi directorial debut of filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar, the man behind critically acclaimed Marathi films like - Classmates, Mauli and Faster Fene.

Sonakshi took to Instagram and shared a picture while posing with the entire team and thanking them for their hard work. She even revealed that Kakuda is her first stint with ‘horror-comedy’ and she had an amazing time shooting for the same. “Aaaand its a wrap on #Kakuda! My first horror comedy and What a ride it's been… beating covid, beating the rains, hectic night shifts, a roller coaster really… but what’s important is those smiles on our faces! Thank you to the entire team (a lot of them missing from this picture) for being absolute troopers! See you at the movies”, she wrote alongside the picture.

Saqib on the other hand shared the same picture and wrote, “Apna crew bahut solid hai. It’s been an absolute pleasure working with each and everyone on this film. See you at the movies”. The film is bankrolled by RSVP. Kakuda, with equal doses of comedy and spook, explores the legend of a strange curse in a village stuck in time. Apart from the two stars, the movie also features actor Riteish Deshmukh in a key role. The eclectic trio is confronted with a challenging ghost who makes them question superstition, tradition, and even love in a rollercoaster ride filled with fear and fun. The film is written by talented duo Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg and is developed from a nascent stage by Salona Bains Joshi, the Associate Producer of the film.

The direct to digital horror-comedy was shot in various parts of Gujarat and is slated to release in early 2022. Besides Kakuda, Sonakshi Sinha is was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India, which ran digitally on Disney+Hotstar on August 13. Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Baaghi 3.

IMAGE: Instagram/@aslisona/saqibsaleem