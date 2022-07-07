Sonakshi Sinha Flaunts Her Blonde Hair Look In Latest Post; Fans Say 'thаt’s а Good One'

Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha is an avid social media user. The actor is often seen giving fans a sneak peek into her personal and professional life. From sharing loved-up pictures with beau Zaheer Iqbal to treating fans with some of her stunning photoshoot looks, the Lootera actor's Instagram timeline is much more colourful and interesting than any other star. Keeping up with the tradition, recently, Sonakshi Sinha astonished her fans with her latest blonde hair look.

Sonakshi Sinha shares pictures of her new blonde hair look

On Wednesday, Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures in which she is seen in an all-new look. Sonakshi shared two pictures, the first one is a close-up selfie pic where she is seen sporting platinum blonde hair. The next photo saw the actor posing in a stunning sequin gown amidst the scenic location of a pool as she flaunted her new hair look.

Sharing the pictures, Sonakshi wrote in the caption, "Not a new look… but its a LOOK! Special shout-out to my bomb hair-makeup-styling team for making sure our little experiments turn out TOP! @themadhurinakhale @heemaadattaani @mohitrai love u guys ❤️"

Here, take a look at the post:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans couldn't resist reacting and they jumped into the comments section. One of the users wrote, "Amazing look 😍💖😘🤗" another wrote, "Thаt’s а good one!" Whereas, the rest of the users simply flooded the comments with heart and fire emoticons. Several celebrities also reacted to the post. Huma Qureshi wrote, "Scary." Darlings fame Vijay Varma wrote, "I'm sad it's not Maldives." Whereas, Diana Penty dropped a fire emoticon in the comments.

Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha on the work front

On the professional front, Sonakshi was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi. She will be next seen in Kakuda. Apart from that she also has Zaheer Iqbal and Huma Qureshi starrer Double XL in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram@aslisona