Sonakshi Sinha's Stunning Looks In Gorgeous Monotone Ensembles

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha stuns the show with her voguish appearances. The Mission Mangal actor does not shy away from making epic style statements in red carpet events and functions. Besides acing her acting skills, Sonakshi is popular for her impeccable sartorial choices. She slays her looks in every outfit from fusion to ethnic. We have compiled some of her looks in which she has donned monotone attires.

1. The all-white outfit

The Kalank actor is pulling off this all-white attire with sheer grace. Sonakshi has donned a white dress and added a class with an unusual collared shrug which is buttoned from the neck. She has opted for nude lip colour and metallic eye shadow. The Akira actor has worn strappy white heels and statement accessories for a complete look. Sinha has left her straight hair loose.

2. The one with the black pantsuit

Sonakshi Sinha has worn formal ensemble in this picture. The Rowdy Rathore actor has donned black skinny jeans, teamed up with the v-necked top and covered her shoulders with a classic blazer. Sonakshi sported a broad belt over this all-black attire. She completed her look with black heels, loose hair and minimal makeup.





3. The one with the orange ensemble

The Dabangg 3 actor is acing the look in this orange coat pant ensemble. She has worn a pair of bell-bottom pants and teamed it with matching blazer. Beneath the coat, Sonakshi Sinha donned bralette featuring her plunging neckline. The Son of Sardaar actor paired her outfit with slippers. She opted for a minimal makeup look with nude lip shade. For a rounded off look, Sonakshi sported hoop earrings and kept her long curly hair loose.

