Sonakshi Sinha Speaks About The Unequal Pay Structure As She Promotes Dabangg 3

Dabangg 3 actor Sonakshi Sinha was recently seen exchanging some valuable words with a major news publishing house. In the interview, Sonakshi spoke about the pay structure and feels that it is widely lopsided. Not only Sonakshi, but a huge number of actors have spoken up about this current issue of the industry.

Sonakshi thinks that we have a long way to go. She says that movies helmed by women also don’t have the pay structure as close to what a male superstar would get for a normal one. She thinks that has a lot to do with the audience too. Sonakshi recollected words once said by Taapsee, that if the audiences come and watch their solo movies as much as they go and watch the male superstars, the female actors can also charge that much because their returns will be that much. She specifies that the female actors currently do not have that kind of an audience. While having this conversation, Sonakshi was seen promoting her upcoming film, Dabangg 3.

Dabangg 3 promotions

The film is directed by legendary choreographer Prabhudheva and is supposed to hit the cinemas on December 20. The makers of the film have been releasing some promo clips from the film. In the first promo, had Kiccha Sudeep and Salman Khan delivering some action-packed dialogues and sequences. The second promo featured Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha reprising their roles in an emotional scene. Salman Kahn took to his Instagram to share the new dialogue promo which hits at a connection between Shah Rukh Khan.

