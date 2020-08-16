Without Taking Names, Sonakshi Takes A Dig At 'person Whose Sister Is Managing Their Work'

In the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate death, the Indian film industry is shaken with intense debates on 'nepotism' — the attack on star kids, and 'insider Vs Outsider'. Sonakshi Sinha, daughter of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, in an interview with a leading daily contributed her stance on the issue and said that there is a lot of 'misdirected anger' about many other things.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sinha asserted that people are following the 'herd mentality' and attacking star kids just because 'one person said something'. Sinha, who herself hails from a film family, in the interview said, "I find it so amusing that this word nepotism has been introduced and sensationalized by a person whose sister is managing their work. And I don’t think I really want to give it that much more importance."

Sinha further clarified that her father has never made a call to a producer and was offered 'Dabangg' only because the family knew Salman Khan. Post 'Dabangg', Sinha's struggle of 10 years stands on four things according to her — punctuality, work ethics, hard work, and audience acceptance.

Calling the attack on celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey — 'bizarre', Sonakshi said people are not understanding the concept of nepotism properly.

