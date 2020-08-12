Sonakshi Sinha Says 'Ab Bas' To Cyber-bullying; Watch The Video Here

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has been vocal about trying to put the perpetual issue of cyberbullying to an end. Sinha recently took to her official social media handle and posted a video to address the issue. Read on:

Sonakshi Sinha says 'Ab Bas' in new post

On Wednesday afternoon, August 12, 2020, actor Sonakshi Sinha took to her official social media handle and posted a video about cyberbullying and how to stop it. She captioned this video saying that one should stop a 'villain' and if we do stop a bully, it prevents others from getting bullied. The video post has gone on to garner over 20 thousand likes within an hour.

Sinha captioned it saying, “Ab Bas.. episode 4. Stopping a villain is an act of heroism. Be a hero for all. If you stop one bully, you might save a hundred people from harassment! Bell the bullies! Kyunki #AbBas. A fourth chapter out now, have a look! @mansidhanak @vinavb @deepikanarayanbhardwaj. @maliniagarwal @akanchas @unicefindia @studiounees. @aasthakhandpur @missionjoshofficial”. Here is the IG post by the actor:

In the video, the actor talks to Mansi and Vinav, who are the founders of Mission Josh. In the video, they talked about the importance of social media. Sinha also welcomed Akancha Srivastava, the founder of Akancha Against Harassment. The video also roped in several other people who shared their knowledge and feelings about the social issue of cyberbullying.

Fans of the actor were in total support of the actor and her initiative against cyberbullying. Fans flooded the comment section of the post with hearts and praises for the young actor.

A fan by the handle name Samanzehra001 said, “Ma'am this is an absolutely great initiative I support u and this is changing /saving a lot of lives. Love you, ma'am, you are a true inspiration â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸”. Here are a few fan reactions to Sonakshi Sinha’s initiative:

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. She will be seen in the role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya. The film is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and written by Dudhaiya. It will feature an ensemble cast that includes Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

