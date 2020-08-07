Sumeet Vyas Teams Up With Sonakshi Sinha's 'Ab Bas' Campaign, Says 'Enough Is Enough'

Due to the ongoing cyberbullying, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha had launched a campaign Mission Josh by joining hands with cyber experts. She deactivated her Twitter account over a month ago to get rid of the negativity that was coming across her way. Ever since Sonakshi began the ‘Ab Bas’ campaign to say ‘Full stop to cyberbullying’. Now, Sonakshi was seen sharing a video of actor Sumeet Vyas on her Instagram story and have urged him to join her movement against cyber harassment.

Sumeet Vyas joins Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘Ab Bas’ campaign

A few weeks ago, Sumeet Vyas, took to his Instagram, to raise awareness about cyberbullying. In the video shared by him, he can be seen saying that people should not entertain ‘harassment’ and ‘use of abusive language and profanities’ on social media. According to him, it is an issue that shouldn’t be taken ‘lightly’. He also called out the behaviour of those who harass people online, especially who ‘trouble women’ as ‘cowardly’.

Enough is Enough! It's time we put an end to targeted abuse & harassment women face online every day. Join me & stand for #IndiaAgainstAbuse

ALSO READ| Samir Sharma's Death: Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha Offer Condolences

Sumeet Vyas requested everyone to not take cyberbullying lightly as it is ‘illegal’ & ‘a crime that should be reported’. He concluded his video saying ‘those who indulge in cyberbullying & make women uncomfortable online, should be complained against and should be sent to jail’. Take a look at the strong message shared by the actor here:

ALSO READ| Sumeet Vyas Shares Adorable Video Of Wife Imitating Son Ved, Calls It 'Rustic Parenting'

Now, sharing his video Sonakshi appreciated Sumeet’s input and urged him to join her ‘Ab Bas’ moment. Acknowledging her even Sumeet replied saying ‘Thank You’ to the Bollywood diva. Check it out their reactions here:

ALSO READ| Sumeet Vyas & Ekta Kaul Share First Glimpse Of Son Ved; Pen Heartfelt Notes

Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘Ab Bas’ movement

Taking to Instagram, Sonakshi previously said that it is high time that everyone should stop the pandemic that is plaguing the online world. The Dabangg actor had announced that she has teamed up with cyber officials to put an end to cyberbullying and harassment. With an aim to create awareness and educate people about trolls and its impact on the mental health of victims, she has started the ‘Ab Bas’ movement to say no to the bullying that happens online.

ALSO READ| Sumeet Vyas Shares Video Of Ved When He Was 2-day-old, Says 'he Gave Me Reality Check'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.