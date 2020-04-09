Sonakshi Sinha's Movies That Had The Elements Of Mystery And Suspense

Sonakshi Sinha is considered as one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. She is known for her choice of scripts and versatile acting. Some of her films often take fans on a journey which is usually full of thrill and suspense. Here are some films by Sonakshi Sinha that had an element of suspense.

Sonakshi Sinha's movies that had an element of suspense

Lootera

The film Lootera released in 2013 and was a tender-hearted love story between two people. However, things start to take a turn in the life of Sonakshi Sinha’s character which makes her fall sick. She starts to lose hope and therefore loses her chances of survival at a significantly faster rate. How Ranveer Singh’s character saves her from her own impending doom is what goes on to form the crux of the film. Unlike typical mysteries, the suspense behind the story of Lootera does not revolve around a murder or anything obvious. The suspense builds up to reveal the efforts Ranveer's character takes to save and keep up the spirit of Sonakshi's character who has accepted her death and is eager for it.

Ittefaq

One of the best films by Sonakshi Sinha was the 2017 film Ittefaq. The film starred Akshaye Khanna and Siddharth Malhotra opposite Sonakshi Sinha. The movie revolved around the story of a murder and it is up to Akshaye Khanna’s character to solve this murder mystery which keeps getting twisted. The blame game shifts from Sonakshi to Siddharth throughout the film, until audiences are baffled with the truth at the end. The film was engaging and kept the audience in sync with the film.

Noor

Sonakshi Sinha played a journalist in Noor who is trying to cover more relevant stories rather than her usual job. One day, she stumbles upon one such story for which she sets on a path to investigate and uncover the truth. This investigation news story became extremely popular among fans of Sonakshi as they got to see an entirely new side to her as a character. Despite mixed reviews, fans of Sonakshi loved her performance in the film.

