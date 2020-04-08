Sonakshi Sinha And Other Female Actors Who Judged Dance Reality Shows

Over the past few years, a number of Bollywood actors have been seen as judges on various Indian reality shows. A few of these reality shows had leading women from the film industry on the judging panel, for their experience and talent. Here is a list of some of the women from Bollywood who left an impact through judging.

Female judges on Indian television

1. Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha was seen as a judge on a television reality show at a time when she was bagging various roles in the film industry. She was seen as a judge on the dance reality show, Nach Baliye Season 8. One of the most important parts of this judging stint was her ability to associate well with the audience while also giving criticism in the right way. Her judging style was appreciated by many.

2. Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit was highly appreciated for her appearance as a judge on the famous reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Madhuri Dixit’s knowledge on the subject and her ability to put forth any kind of a comment with grace made her presence on the panel special.

3. Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla appeared as a judge on the famous reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 4. She was mostly seen judging the expression and relatability part of the performances as it was the field that she excelled in. Her beauty and grace on screen also helped the cause.

4. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is one of the most famous judges on Indian television as she had been a part of multiple reality shows. She has judged dance and modelling amongst others. She was a part of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Nach Baliye, among others.

