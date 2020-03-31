The Debate
Sonakshi Sinha Observes A 'minute Of Silence For Trolls'; Here's Why

Bollywood News

Many in the industry have stepped forward to pledge donations to various relief funds to fight Coronavirus in India, including Akshay Kumar, Anushka & more.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonakshi Sinha

People from different walks of life have come upfront and contributed to the relief funds to fight the Coronavirus pandemic that has taken over 30,000 lives globally.

Many in the industry have stepped forward to pledge donations to various relief funds to fight Coronavirus in India, including Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, among others.

Coronavirus: Comedian Bhuvan Bam donates his March 2020 YouTube earnings; read details

While some have disclosed the amount they are contributing, some decided not to. Sonakshi Sinha who has also pledged towards the cause for daily wage workers took to her Twitter handle to observe a 'minute of silence' for all the trolls attacking her for not disclosing the amount.

In a stern message, Sonakshi wrote that it is her personal choice and it shouldn't be assumed that the contributions weren't made just because it was not announced. Read her message below:

Meanwhile, a few days back, Sonakshi Sinha took to her Twitter account to interact with her followers and asked them about how they were doing. Coincidently, the Akira actor's tweet came in on the same day as the Doordarshan had announced to re-telecast the Hindu mythology Ramayan.

Taking a dig at Sonakshi Sinha, her followers started trolling her and advised her to watch the epic to improve her knowledge. Reason? — 

Last year, Sonakshi Sinha was featured in Kaun Banega Crorepati where she was invited as a celebrity guest to help a contestant in a special format of the show. In that episode, she was asked the question about the mythology, ‘According to the Ramayan, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani herb for whom?’

Out of the four options given, Sonakshi Sinha was inclined towards answering Ram, which was the wrong answer. The contestant was saved as they took the lifeline- ‘expert’s advice’ and got to know the correct answer.

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
