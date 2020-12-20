Sonakshi Sinha Resumes Shoot For Amazon Series, Shares Picture Post Lockdown

Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Sunday said she is back on the sets of her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, being directed by filmmaker Reema Kagti. Reportedly titled Fallen, the series had gone on floors earlier this year but the shoot was halted following the nationwide lockdown in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sinha took to Instagram and posted a series of Stories from the show''s sets in South Mumbai. "Off to shoot for my series with Amazon Prime Video today! My first day on set after lockdown. Can't even tell you how it feels," the 33-year-old actor wrote.

In another Story, Sinha posted a video with her team from her vanity van, where they were dressed in masks and gloves. "Oh my God, I'm back on sets," she said.

The series marks Sinha''s digital debut after a decade of appearing in films like the Dabangg series, Lootera and Mission Mangal. Fallen also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma, and Sohum Shah.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen essaying the role of Rajjo in Prabhu Deva directed Dabangg 3. She will next feature alongside Singham star Ajay Devgn in Bhuj: The Pride of India. Helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the plot of this war-drama flick is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Bhuj is all set to chronicle the life of IAF Squadron leader Vijay Karnik, who was then in-charge of Bhuj airport.

The IAF officer along with 300 local women reconstructed the IAF airbase. Sonakshi Sinha plays the role of the social worker Sunderben Jetha Madharparya in the film. While unveiling her character poster, she wrote, "Honoured to play the HEROIC role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, the brave social worker who took 299 women along with her to support the Indian Army! #BhujThePrideOfIndia a crucial incident from History will unveil soon."

