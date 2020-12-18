Sonakshi Sinha Shares Playful Moment With Pet Gabru, Expresses Her 'unconditional' Love

Actor Sonakshi Sinha’s love for furry companions isn’t hidden from her Instagram family. She often shares glimpses of adorable moments with her pet on social media. On Friday, December 18, the actor was seen doing the same. Sharing a cute moment with her dog Gabru, the diva expressed her love for her furry friend in a quirky manner.

Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘unconditional’ love

In the picture shared by her, Sonakshi Sinha can be seen playing with her pet Gabru. Donning a black ensemble, the actor embraces her dog, who lays flat on the ground and reverts to the gesture with a bright smile. Looking at Sonakshi, Gabru bundles up in joy with the love poured on him. On the other hand, Sonakshi is also seen having a gala time with her furry companion. While sharing the photo, an elated Sonakshi uttered that she loves Gabru ‘unconditionally’. Check out the post shared by the Dabangg actor here:

ALSO READ| Sonakshi Sinha Takes Up The 'My Elf Challenge'; Makes Mona Lisa Sit On Her Shoulders

After the playful moment was posted on the photo-sharing application, the picture received thousands of likes in no time. Many fans ‘loved’ their ‘beautiful’ banter. While some gave it a thumbs up, several others dropped heart and fire emoticons in her comment section. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

ALSO READ| Sonakshi Sinha Shares Gorgeous Picture, Shows New Way Of Battling Monday Blues

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen essaying the role of Rajjo in Prabhu Deva directed Dabangg 3. She will next feature alongside Singham star Ajay Devgn in Bhuj: The Pride of India. Helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the plot of this war-drama flick is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Bhuj is all set to chronicle the life of IAF Squadron leader Vijay Karnik, who was the then in-charge of Bhuj airport.

ALSO READ| John Abraham's Birthday: Sonakshi Sinha, Vivek Oberoi, Other Stars Cherish 'fun Memories'

The IAF officer along with 300 local women reconstructed the IAF airbase. Sonakshi Sinha plays the role of the social worker Sunderben Jetha Madharparya in the film. While unveiling her character poster, she wrote,

Honoured to play the HEROIC role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, the brave social worker who took 299 women along with her to support the Indian Army! #BhujThePrideOfIndia a crucial incident from History will unveil soon

ALSO READ| Sonakshi Sinha Expresses Her Current Mood As She Dons A Cool 'Stay Away' Face Mask

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.