Sonakshi Sinha Takes Up The 'My Elf Challenge'; Makes Mona Lisa Sit On Her Shoulders

The ‘My Elf’ challenge is taking over the internet lately and actor Sonakshi Sinha seems to be the latest celebrity to join the bandwagon. The actor posted a picture of herself with a caricature of the famous Mona Lisa while mentioning that it is a part of the Christmas-related social media challenge. Sonakshi Sinha has also expressed her confusion in the caption as she is wondering how the challenge even started in the first place.

Sonakshi Sinha with Mona Lisa

Actor Sonakshi Sinha recently took to Instagram to post a picture of herself with an edited Mona Lisa who is sitting on her shoulders. In the photograph put up, the actor is seen dressed in a stunning black gown while she looks intensely at the camera. She is spotted with both her hands together as she is posing like Mona Lisa and has also added an extra touch with the smirk.

Sonakshi Sinha is seen wearing an off-shoulder black gown which also has a thin collar across the piece. The piece has full sleeves along with a V-neck and a button-up pattern. Her hair has been left straight by setting it properly with a middle partition. In makeup, Sonakshi Sinha is seen wearing nude lipstick and light brown-dominant eyeshadow which goes well with the dark outfit. A small cut-out of Mona Lisa has been added on Sonakshi Sinha’s right shoulder as she believes Mona Lisa is her shelve elf.

In the caption for the post, Sonakshi Sinha has mentioned that her name rhymes with Mona. She has also added that Mona is sitting on Sona here. In a pair of brackets, the actor has wondered who started this challenge and why it has been gaining momentum. Have a look at the post on Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a bunch of fans have expressed their amusement over the post. A few people have also added a bunch of emoticons in reaction to Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram post. Have a look.

The picture is a part of the ‘My Elf Challenge’ which was started by Garcelle Beauvais. The challenge has been inspired by the ancient Christmas tradition Elf on a Shelf and its popularity. In the challenge, people find famous personalities that have rhyming names, when compared to theirs. People then edit a small photograph of the personality and edit it on their own picture, drawing comparisons.

Image Courtesy: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

