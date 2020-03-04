When Sonakshi Sinha Revealed She Was Not A True Blue Salman Khan Fan Before 'Dabangg'

Sonakshi Sinha marked her debut in Bollywood with Dabangg along with Salman Khan. Since then, the actor has delivered several path-breaking performances throughout her career in movies like Lootera, Rowdy Rathore and Holiday. Nine years and two installments later, Sonakshi Sinha was once again seen with actor Salman Khan for the third installment of the blockbuster 2010 film, Dabangg 3. Here's a throwback to the time when Sonakshi Sinha had revealed she was not a 'true blue' Salman Khan fan. Here are the details.

Rumours about Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan’s relationship made many headlines. However, in a media interaction earlier in 2019, Sonakshi Sinha rubbished the rumours and remarked that it was only after the release of Dabangg that she became a fan of Salman Khan. Adding to the same, Sonakshi Sinha revealed that she was not fascinated by actors in childhood and always thought Salman Khan as a family friend. Furthermore, Sonakshi added that the actor was neither intimidated nor had a fangirl moment when she made a debut with Salman.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi was last seen in, Dabangg 3. Starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar in the leading roles, Dabangg 3 is the third film from the Dabangg franchise. The much-anticipated action entertainer marks the Bollywood debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar.

Directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan, the film released December 20, 2019. Dabangg 3 also marks popular South Indian actor Sudeep Kichcha's debut in Bollywood. In the film, Sudeep is seen essaying a negative character. Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India along with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt.

