Arti Singh Considers Dancing With Salman Khan A Bigger Prize Than 'Bigg Boss 13' Trophy

Arti Singh who won laurels after her stint in Bigg Boss 13 recently shared a beautiful moment from the finale on social media. She also ended up as one of the finalists on the show. Sharing the video, Arti Singh revealed that dancing with megastar and Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan was one of her best moments from the show. Arti Singh also wrote a heartfelt caption with the video which summed up her emotions perfectly. She called dancing with Salman Khan on the track 'You're My Love' from the movie Partner to be a dream come true.

Arti Singh called dancing with Salman Khan as one of the most memorable moments of he life

Interestingly, Partner also starred Govinda alongside Salman Khan who happens to be Arti Singh's uncle. Arti also shared some fascinating revelations about her love for the Dabangg actor. She wrote that she kept a picture of him in her room. Not only that, but Arti also revealed that she used to do a puja around his picture on the occasion of his birthday.

She shared that she has literally grown up idolizing the Kick actor. She went on to call sharing the stage with Salman Khan to be one of the most memorable moments of her life. Arti Singh also wrote on the caption that how she wishes for more such opportunities where she will get to share the stage with Salman Khan. Check out the beautiful video.

Arti was known for her independent game plan in Bigg Boss 13

Talking about her journey on Bigg Boss 13, Arti Singh was praised for her independent game strategy inside the house as well as keeping a fairly good relationship with the majority of the housemates. However, Arti Singh has time and again confessed that she shared a more close bond with contestants like Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai inside the house. She is also called fondly by her fans as 'Independent Arti'. Arti Singh has been part of some acclaimed television shows like Uttaran, Maayka and Grihasti.

