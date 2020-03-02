Salman Khan Reads Rajendra Kumar's Biography On Sets Of 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'

Salman Khan’s action flick, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is all set to release on Eid 2020. The makers of the film confirmed this news through a post on their official Instagram handle. This official confirmation also came with a new poster of Radhe. Salman Khan was last seen hosting a reality show, Bigg Boss 13.

Social media has spotted several instances of Salman Khan singing praises for several legendary stars. Recently, the Bharat actor was seen doing something similar for the legendary Bollywood actor, Rajendra Kumar. Recently, a Salman Khan fan page shared pictures of the actor reading the iconic actor Rajendra Kumar's biography, Jubilee Kumar – The Life and Times of a Superstar. The Tiger Zinda Hai star was spotted doing the same on the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Take a look at the tweet.

★SPECIAL Superstar… #SalmanKhan with Late #RajendraKumar Ji's Daughter Dimple Patel, Sharing her Father's Biography #JubileeKumar on set of #Radhe ( Feb 29, 2020)!



Caption:.Sharing special moments of my father with the very special Salman Khan 🤗💕



In the tweeted picture, Salman Khan is seen sitting along with the late actor, Rajendra Kumar's daughter, Dimple Patel. Dimple reached the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai to present the biography of Rajendra Kumar to the Sultan actor. Salman Khan was seen reading Rajendra Kumar’s special moments. According to a speculated report, Dimple Patel also conferred the book to Salman’s father Salim Khan.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be featured in the action-drama flick, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is set to be released on Eid 2020. Check out the poster of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

