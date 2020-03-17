Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Her Kind Of Isolation As She Shares Post On Social Media

Sonakshi Sinha is quite active on her social media and often shares pictures and videos on her social media to keep her fans updated about her life. The actor is also known to often post PSA posts to keep her fans aware. She recently took to her social media to share a post with her fans amid the Coronavirus fears.

Sonakshi Sinha posts a picture on social media, reveals her kind of isolation

She shared a video of herself sitting on a park bench. It seems to be a timelapse of the actor sitting peacefully at one spot while time passes by. With a serene location in the background, Sonakshi Sinha is dressed in an all-black outfit. She is fashioning a full-sleeves sweatshirt over a pair of tracks.

She picked a pair of white sneakers as her choice of footwear. Choosing to leave her hair open, the actor put on a pair of black shades to go with her look. With a cup of coffee in one hand, Sonakshi Sinha seems to be peacefully enjoying her time. In wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, she revealed her kind of isolation and captioned the picture, "The kind of isolation id like to be in... always."

However, this was not the first time the actor chose to address the Coronavirus. Sonakshi Sinha earlier took to her social media to urge the fans to wear masks in light of the virus spread. She also urged the fans to be responsible and not to forward any kind of unverified information. She also asked the people to take necessary precautions and requested them not to add to the panic.

