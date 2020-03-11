From Sonakshi Sinha To Sonal Chauhan; Here's How Bollywood Celebrated Holi

After Diwali, Holi is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India. Even the Bollywood stars attend multiple Holi parties and share amazing pictures and videos from the event. Take a look at how Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, and other Bollywood celebs celebrated the festival.

From Sonakshi Sinha to Sonal Chauhan; this is how Bollywood actors celebrated Holi 2020

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha took to her social media to share a selfie from her Holi celebrations. It seems that she shared an old picture as the actor mentioned in the caption that she is not celebrating Holi this year. In the picture, the actor is seen dressed in a tank top, painted in yellow, and topped the look with a pair of chic glares.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon also took to her social media to share a cute video of herself with her dog. The actor is seen painted in colours as she dances with her dog in the video. She took the opportunity to groove to the lines of 'Matak Matak Jaise Raveena Tandon'.

Sonal Chauhan

Sonal Chauhan was also present at a Holi Bash with other Bollywood stars. She took to her social media to share a range of pictures and videos from the party. She shared a picture where she is seen dressed in white and painted in different colours and topped the look with a pair of reflective glasses.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez also attended the Bollywood Holi bash with other celebrities. She took to her social media to share a range of pictures and videos from the event, including one where she is dancing with choreographer Melvin Louis. She also shared a few pictures where she is dressed in a pretty white coloured lehenga. Urvashi Rautela took to her social media to share a video of herself and Jacqueline as they happily groove to her song.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal also shared pictures from the Holi bash that she attended. Sharing a range of pictures with her nephew, the actor looks pretty dressed in a set of checkered co-cords. Judging by the picture, it seems that she opted for an eco-friendly Holi as she poses with minimal colours on her face.

