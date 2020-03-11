The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

From Sonakshi Sinha To Sonal Chauhan; Here's How Bollywood Celebrated Holi

Bollywood News

Every year, Bollywood celebrities go all out with their Holi celebrations. Take a look at how Sonakshi Sinha and other celebs celebrated Holi 2020

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonakshi Sinha

After Diwali, Holi is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India. Even the Bollywood stars attend multiple Holi parties and share amazing pictures and videos from the event. Take a look at how Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, and other Bollywood celebs celebrated the festival. 

From Sonakshi Sinha to Sonal Chauhan; this is how Bollywood actors celebrated Holi 2020

Sonakshi Sinha

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Sonakshi Sinha took to her social media to share a selfie from her Holi celebrations. It seems that she shared an old picture as the actor mentioned in the caption that she is not celebrating Holi this year. In the picture, the actor is seen dressed in a tank top, painted in yellow, and topped the look with a pair of chic glares. 

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha's Classy Heels That Fans Would Love To Add To Their Wardrobe

Raveena Tandon

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on

Raveena Tandon also took to her social media to share a cute video of herself with her dog. The actor is seen painted in colours as she dances with her dog in the video. She took the opportunity to groove to the lines of 'Matak Matak Jaise Raveena Tandon'. 

Sonal Chauhan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonal Chauhan (@sonalchauhan) on

Sonal Chauhan was also present at a Holi Bash with other Bollywood stars. She took to her social media to share a range of pictures and videos from the party. She shared a picture where she is seen dressed in white and painted in different colours and topped the look with a pair of reflective glasses. 

ALSO READ | When Sonakshi Sinha Revealed She Worked For 365 Days Of The Year Without Any Offs

Jacqueline Fernandez

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

Jacqueline Fernandez also attended the Bollywood Holi bash with other celebrities. She took to her social media to share a range of pictures and videos from the event, including one where she is dancing with choreographer Melvin Louis. She also shared a few pictures where she is dressed in a pretty white coloured lehenga. Urvashi Rautela took to her social media to share a video of herself and Jacqueline as they happily groove to her song. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Kajal Aggarwal

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

Kajal Aggarwal also shared pictures from the Holi bash that she attended. Sharing a range of pictures with her nephew, the actor looks pretty dressed in a set of checkered co-cords. Judging by the picture, it seems that she opted for an eco-friendly Holi as she poses with minimal colours on her face. 

ALSO READ | Jacqueline Fernandez Was Asked To Get A Nose Job Done? Actress Makes SHOCKING Revelations

ALSO READ | Raveena Tandon Did THIS When Passengers On Flight Were Annoyed Over Missing Pilot; Watch

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Pakistan
PAKISTAN F-16 CRASHES
Karnataka
NEW COVID-19 CASE IN KARNATAKA
MP
MP CONGRESS: 'UNITED AND SECURE'
Madhya Pradesh
HOW THE NUMBERS STACK UP IN MP
Scindia
YASHODHARA ELATED AT SCINDIA-BJP
Nawab Malik
NAWAB MALIK SLAMS BJP