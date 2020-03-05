Jacqueline Fernandez Was Asked To Get A Nose Job Done? Actress Makes SHOCKING Revelations

Jacqueline Fernandez is now one of the most well-known actors in Bollywood. However, her entry in the Hindi film industry was not an easy one. Jacqueline Fernandez decided to move to Mumbai and try her hands at acting after she won a high-profile beauty pageant in Sri Lanka. But in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Jacqueline Fernandez revealed the shocking dark side of the Bollywood industry and shared how she was treated as an outsider upon her arrival.

Jacqueline Fernandez reveals the shocking truth of how she was mistreated during her early days in Bollywood

In her interview with an entertainment portal, Jacqueline Fernandez stated that it has been about 10 good years since her debut in Bollywood. However, she revealed that the craziest thing was that when she came to Mumbai, she never thought how to stand out or do things differently. She just wanted to be herself and did not put on an act.

Jacqueline Fernandez then disclosed that when she came to Bollywood, many people told her to 'do a nose job' and 'change her name'. However, Jacqueline Fernandez did not think that any of that was necessary. So, she remained calm, relaxed and collected about the whole ordeal. She added that in the end, it all worked out for her.

The actor further stated that she would actually laugh at some of the suggestions she received. She revealed that she was asked to change her name to 'Muskaan', as her agency felt like the name Jacqueline Fernandez was too western. However, Jacqueline Fernandez refused to change her name even with all the pressure put on her to do so. Some people also wanted her to look and behave a certain way.

Some wanted her to darken her eyebrows. And a few even suggested that she should change the shape of her nose. She also revealed it many people made fun of her accented Hindi and told her that she was trying too hard to fit in. People also taunted her by calling her a 'firangi actress', but Jacqueline Fernandez did not back down and eventually managed to make her debut in the industry.

