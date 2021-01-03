Sonakshi Sinha To Star In Shree Narayan Singh's 'Bulbul Tarang'

Actor Sonakshi Sinha is set to play the lead role in director Shree Narayan Singh's social-drama, tentatively titled Bulbul Tarang. Like Singh's previous films Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) and Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018), his upcoming directorial venture will also be inspired by a true incident.

"The film has Sonakshi in the lead. It also stars veteran actor Raj Babbar. Tahir Raj Bhasin is most likely to be part of the film too. It is a social drama set in the heartland of India. It is about an age-old custom," a source close to the film's team told PTI.

This project marks the first collaboration between Singh and Sinha, who has acted in both massy entertainers as well as content-driven movies like Dabangg series, Lootera, Akira and Mission Mangal. Bulbul Tarang will go on floors in March-April, the insider said, adding it will have "a straight-to-digital release."

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen essaying the role of Rajjo in Prabhu Deva directed Dabangg 3. She will next feature alongside Singham star Ajay Devgn in Bhuj: The Pride of India. Helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the plot of this war-drama flick is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Bhuj is all set to chronicle the life of IAF Squadron leader Vijay Karnik, who was then in-charge of Bhuj airport. The film is slated to be released worldwide on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

The IAF officer along with 300 local women reconstructed the IAF airbase. Sonakshi Sinha plays the role of the social worker Sunderben Jetha Madharparya in the film. While unveiling her character poster, she wrote, "Honoured to play the HEROIC role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, the brave social worker who took 299 women along with her to support the Indian Army! #BhujThePrideOfIndia a crucial incident from History will unveil soon."

Sinha is also making her digital debut with Amazon Prime Video series, reportedly titled Fallen. Directed by Reema Kagti, the web series also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma and Sohum Shah.

