Sonakshi Sinha Is A #PilatesGirl, Shares Glimpse From Her Workout Routine

Sonakshi Sinha recently took to her Instagram account and shared a glimpse of her workout session with her fans. The Dabangg debutant has come a long way in her weight loss journey which has actively been talking about. The actor enjoys a huge fan following of 18.8 million and is loved by her fans for her relatable and funny personality. See her post here.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha Stuns In Some Cool Transition Reels In Between Her Photoshoots; Watch

Sonakshi Sinha reveals her favourite work out routine in her recent Instagram post

Sonakshi Sinha recently shared a photo on her Instagram from one of her workout sessions. This glimpse of her workout already has about 1 lakh 44 thousand likes in just 2 hours. A lot of celebrities opt for different fitness training routines like Yoga, Pilates, Weight training, HITT, Zumba, Cardio, and Spinning.

In this picture, Sonakshi Sinha was seen wearing a pair of camouflage yoga pants along with a black sports bra with a black mesh top. She tied her hair back in a ponytail and continued the workout routine. The Rowdy Rathore stretched her legs on the pilates machine while balancing her hands in a horizontal and straight direction. She captioned the photo giving a little bit of workout advice to her fans as well before she revealed that she is a pilates girl. Sonakshi Sinha told her fans that if you align your mind your body will follow, which also looks like the theme of the photo. The actor wrote, "Align your mind... the body will follow! #pilatesgirl". Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram post revealed that pilates is the actors favourite routine. See the post here.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha Expresses Her Current Mood As She Dons A Cool 'Stay Away' Face Mask

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha Takes Up The 'My Elf Challenge'; Makes Mona Lisa Sit On Her Shoulders

How did the netizens react to this post?

After Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram post went viral, fans and celebrity stylist's and fitness trainers showered her with compliments. Namrata Purohit called the actor, "My stunning #PilatesGirl". Sanam Ratansi and Eka Lakhani left the blast and fire emojis in the comments sections. While other fans left a trail of heart eyes, fire and red heart emojis. See the comments here.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha Resumes Shoot For Amazon Series, Shares Picture Post Lockdown

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha Shares Playful Moment With Pet Gabru, Expresses Her 'unconditional' Love

IMAGE CREDITS: @aslisona IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.