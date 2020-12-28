Sonakshi Sinha Shares An Adorable Picture Wearing A Bunny-head Hoodie; Check Out

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has a fun question for her fans in a recent Instagram post and it is in reference to a trend that is going around. She took to her Instagram yesterday on December 27, 2020, to share a picture of her in a fuzzy hoodie and posed for an adorable click. Read further ahead to know more about her post.

Sonakshi Sinha’s latest Instagram post

Sonakshi Sinha has a quirky question for her fans in her recent Instagram post that she shared on December 27, 2020. The actor posed with her face rested on her hands and smiled as if she was in bliss wearing a fuzzy hoodie with bunny ears on it. Her caption caught the attention which is picked from a trending song on the photo-sharing platform.

Her caption read, “à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚ à¤•à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤•à¤°à¥‚ à¤‡à¤¤à¤¨à¥€ cute à¤¹à¥‚à¤, à¤†à¤ª à¤¹à¥€ à¤¬à¤¤à¤¾à¤“... à¤•à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤•à¤°à¥‚ à¤•à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤•à¤°à¥‚ ?!?” which translates to “I am so cute what can I do?”. Fans have expressed their love for Sona in the comments. The photo has been liked over 327k times so far. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram

Sonakshi recently jumped on another trend train on Christmas as she chose what she wants to do on the occasion. On December 25, 2020, she did the 'This and That' challenge with the various stuff relevant to the festival and wished her fans. For caption, she wrote, “CHRISTMAS IS HEEERE!! And I've made my choices... what about you??” followed by #MerryChristmas, everyone.

Sonakshi is quite active on the photo-sharing platform and shares pictures from her photo-shoots, birthday wishes for her loved ones, her workout session and other fun stuff like trending challenges and Instagram reels. She also used the platform to make people aware about social media bullies with an IGTV series ‘Ab Bas’ where she spoke about how this takes a toll on people and also shared tips as to how one can deal with it.

