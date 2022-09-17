Sonakshi Sinha Unites With Rumoured Beau Zaheer Iqbal For Music Video; Asks ‘tayyar Ho'

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who have been grabbing headlines for their rumoured relationship, are coming together for a new music video, Blockbuster. The upcoming song has been crooned by popular Punjabi singer Ammy Virk and award-winning artist Asees Kaur. Teasing their latest collaboration on social media, the Dabangg actor asked her fans 'Tayyar Ho?' (Are you ready?)

While Sonakshi and Zaheer haven't officially confirmed their relationship, the duo has often been spotted out and about in town on several occasions, apart from their sweet banters on social media.

Sonakshi Sinha & her rumoured beau Zaheer Iqbal unite for a music video

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, September 17, Sonakshi shared the video's teaser which was accompanied by peppy music. In the caption, she mentioned, "BLOCKBUSTER, coming soon… tayyar ho???? (Are you ready?)" Take a look.

The song's lyrics have been penned by Vibhas and Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay. The music video featuring both the actors will release on September 23.

The announcement comes a day after the duo was spotted enjoying dinner with friends including actor Varun Sharma, who posted a picture of the lovebirds and called them a 'Blockbuster Jodi'.

Earlier this year, Zaheer seemingly confirmed his relationship with Sonakshi in a birthday post for the actor. Dropping an adorable post for her, Zaheer mentioned, "Happy Birthday Sonzzz. Thank You for not killing me. I Love You. Here’s to a lot more food, flights, love and laughter. P.s - This video sums up the entire time we’ve known each other."

On the work front, the actor will be seen in Double XL alongside Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal. It has been directed by Satram Ramani and is expected to release this year.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @IAMZAHERO)