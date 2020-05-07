Sonakshi Sinha Wants To Throw A Few Punches To Fight 'Corona' In Her Latest Post

With everyone confined to their homes amid the Coronavirus lockdown, people are resorting to finding new ways to spend their time. While some are brushing up their skills, others are picking up new ones. Judging by her social media post, it seems that actor Sonakshi Sinha has a completely different plan to spend her lockdown.

Does Sonakshi Sinha want to challenge Coronavirus for a fight?

Taking to her Instagram, Sonakshi Sinha shared a picture where she is seen practising her punches on a punching bag. Dressed in a black sportswear, the actor has her hair tied up in a messy bun. Revealing her intentions in the caption, the actor wrote, "What Sona wants to do to #Corona 💥". [sic]

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha Digs Into Archives And Pulls Out 'memories' Of 'Lootera' Call Sheets

Just hours before this post, Sonakshi Sinha took #TheSamaajScopeChallenge. After Notebook actors Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl, Sinha was the latest celebrity to take the challenge. All one has to do for the challenge is name the top three lifestyle changes they are willing to commit to which will help save the environment.

Naming her top three changes, Sonakshi Sinha revealed that she is switching off the lights and fans when not in use and she is trying to limit the use of the air conditioner as well. The second change that Sonakshi has pledged to is saving water and added that she is trying to save water when she takes bath or brushes her teeth, and when she washes her hands. The third change that she has incorporated is banning the use of plastic in her life. She also revealed that those were the changes that she has already made to her life, but pledges to continue to do them.

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha 'can't Wait' To Scare Varun Sharma Again; Watch Video

However, the actor chose not to particularly nominate anyone for the challenge. Instead, she declared open the challenge and invited anyone who wants to be a part of it. Sonakshi Sinha urged her fans to take up the challenge and said that people just have to make three small changes to their lives.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Dabangg 3 where she reprised her role as Rajjo Pandey. She was also seen in Saif Ali Khan's Laal Kaptaan last year portraying the character of Noor Bai. The actor is set to star in Ajay Devgn's next Bhuj: The Pride of India where she will be essaying the character of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya. She has reportedly been roped in for Bobby Bedi's next project Honeypie alongside Arjun Kapoor.

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha's Pictures With Salman Khan Highlight Their Strong Bond

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha's 'Kalank' And Other Period Drama Films That Failed At The Box Office

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.