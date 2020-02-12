Sonakshi Sinha's Childhood Pictures With Her Dad Are Simply Adorable; Check Them Out

Sonakshi Sinha, daughter of Shatrughan Sinha, has always expressed her love and gratitude for her parents, especially her father in many interviews. In one such old interview, the Dabangg actor revealed that her dad is her biggest pillar of strength, who encourages and supports her through the thick and thin of life. She further exclaimed that she is lucky to have parents like Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha's Stunning Blazer Ensembles Will Inspire Your Wardrobe, See Pics

The actor, who has more than 18 million followers on Instagram, leaves no stone unturned to post pictures with her family, especially her beloved father. Sonakshi Sinha who was last seen in R. Balki's Mission Mangal, often treats her fans with her childhood pictures. Here are some childhood pictures posted by Sonakshi Sinha.

Childhood pictures of Sonakshi Sinha with her family:

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha Has The Most Vibrant Wardrobe And Here Is The Proof, See Pictures

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha Pulls Off White Outfits Flawlessly In These Pictures

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha Nails These Stunning B/W Outfits Effortlessly | Check Out Pics

Sonakshi Sinha, who has two elder brothers- Luv Sinha and Kush Sinha, is reportedly gearing up the release of Abhishek Dudhaiya's Bhuj: The Pride of India. The movie, starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Rana Daggubati in the lead is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. Reportedly, Devgn will be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force Officer in the film. Besides Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sonakshi Sinha has a handful of movies in her kitty.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.