Sonakshi Sinha Pulls Off White Outfits Flawlessly In These Pictures

Sonakshi Sinha made a grand debut in Bollywood with the movie Dabangg. The actor is best known for her roles in movies like Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardar and Dabangg 2. Sonakshi Sinha is quite active on social media and shares every update with her fans. The actor is known for her experimental styling, giving her fans major fashion inspiration. Here are a few of her white outfit looks.

White pantsuit

Sonakshi Sinha pulled off a white pantsuit for a photoshoot. The actor wore white wide-legged pants and paired it with a white blazer. She paired her pantsuit with a black sweetheart neck bodysuit. She accessorised her look with a layered neckpiece and dewy makeup.

White ethnic attire

Sonakshi Sinha pulled off a simple white ethnic look for her day out. She wore a floral printed white kurta with mesh sleeve detailing. For her glam, she kept it simple with mascara-lashed eyes, nude lips and a bindi.

All-white ensemble

Sonakshi Sinha looked absolutely stunning as she wore a white ensemble for a photoshoot. She wore a white mini dress and paired it with a white jacket. Sonakshi completed the look with white fur detailed stilettos.

White thigh-high slit dress

Sonakshi Sinha pulled off a white gown for a photoshoot. Her dress was meshed detailed embroidered long gown complemented with a thigh-high frontal slit. She completed her look with sliver strap detailed stilettos.

White Saree look

Sonakshi Sinha carried a white embroidered saree look for another photoshoot. She wore a white floral printed saree complemented with a diamond-embellished border. She paired it white strap blouse. The actor accessorised her look with a chunky neckpiece and statement earrings. Her look was glammed up with smokey eyes and nude lips.

