Sonakshi Sinha Has The Most Vibrant Wardrobe And Here Is The Proof, See Pictures

Sonakshi Sinha, who made her debut in Dabangg opposite Salman Khan, just completed ten years in Bollywood. She is best known for her remarkable roles in Rowdy Rathore, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Lootera amongst others. Known for her stunning out of the box styling, Sonakshi does have a very vibrant wardrobe and her Instagram feed just proves it right. Here are some of her vibrant outfits that prove her love for happy colours.

Sonakshi Sinha has a vibrant wardrobe and here is the proof

Sonakshi Sinha pulled off a vibrant skirt and abstract printed top for Dabangg 3 premiere event. She wore a long georgette shrug on it. She paired her outfit with black heels and classy makeup.

Sonakshi Sinha sported a bright orange saree while filming one of her Dabangg 3 songs. Her blouse had intricate detailing and saree had no linings. With a huge pair or danglers, she looked perfect.

Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt And Sonakshi Sinha Slayed These Winter Outfits

The Son Of Sardaar star wore a bright blue shimmery dress while promoting a brand. Not to miss her bold eye makeup that caught all the eyeballs. She left her neatly straightened hair and let them fall at ease.

Sonakshi Sinha on entering Rs 1500 cr club: 'I realised lobbying wasn’t needed'

Once again while promoting a brand, Sinha donned a bright red polka dots dress with a bow on it. Her outfit meshed with silky frills made her look like a diva. Her quirky heels very well complimented her attire.

Sonakshi Sinha Nails These Stunning B/W Outfits Effortlessly | Check Out Pics

Sonakshi Sinha carried a bright green three-piece for another event. Her outfit had shells as a border, and her ornaments too matched the same sequence. She opted for funky accessories and bold makeup. With the perfect hairdo, Sinha rocked the outfit at ease.

Sonakshi Sinha pulls off white outfits flawlessly in these pictures

(Image courtesy: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.