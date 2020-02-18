Sonakshi Sinha's Ornate Jewellery Collection Is Every Fashion Enthusiast's Envy

Sonakshi Sinha is hands down one of the most sought after actors of Bollywood. Apart from being a skilled actor, Sinha is also looked up to by millions across the globe for her exquisite fashion choices as the Dabangg actor is known for being experimental in terms of her style. She seems to be fond of accessories as she is spotted sporting some extravagant accessories, especially jewellery, quite frequently. Hence, here is a roundup of some of the best jewellery sported by Sonakshi Sinha:

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha's Head-turning Palazzo Looks That You Must Check Out

Sonakshi Sinha's jaw-dropping jewellery collection

Giving major ethnic wear goals to her fans this wedding season, Sonakshi took to Instagram to share a picture wherein she donned a blush-pink saree by Anamika Khanna. She paired her look with a vintage silver neckpiece by Lara Morakhia and statement silver earrings by Amrapali Jewels. The Rowdy Rathore actor kept her makeup minimal with a nude undertone.

From what could be observed from Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram, the actor seems to be obsessed with heavy silver jewellery. For one of the promotional looks of Dabangg 3, Sonakshi wore yet another ensemble by Anamika Khanna which she paired with a long vintage silver neckpiece by Lara Morakhia along with a choker necklace by Tribe Amrapali. She completed her look with statement silver earrings, smokey eyes and glossy lips.

Also Read | Times When Sonakshi Sinha Pulled Off Oxidised Jewellery Effortlessly

Sonakshi's style is anything but basic. At a promotional event of Dabangg 3, Sonakshi showed up in a Masaba Gupta ensemble which she paired with a quirky black statement neckpiece by En Inde along with a silver choker from Shaya. She rounded off her look with nude makeup, smokey eyes and a wavy hairdo.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha Gave Her Bridal Attire A Floral Twist And Fans Are Loving It, See Pic

Here is a bonus of some extra pictures from Sonakshi Sinha's exquisite jewellery collection:

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha To Make Her Digital Debut As She Completes Nearly Ten Years In Bollywood

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.