Sonakshi Sinha To Make Her Digital Debut As She Completes Nearly Ten Years In Bollywood 

Sonakshi Sinha shot to instant fame with her role in the action-drama film Dabangg. The actor made her acting debut in the film industry opposite Salman Khan which released in the year 2010. Sonakshi is about to complete a decade in the industry and she recently opened up with a leading media portal regarding her plans for her tenth year in the industry.

Sonakshi Sinha's plans after completing almost a decade in Bollywood

The year 2019 was a busy one for Sonakshi Sinha. The actor saw five major releases, namely Mission Mangal, Dabangg 3, Khandaani Shafakhana, Laal Kaptaan and Kalank. According to reports from leading media portals, the actor would be seen next in a crime thriller series which will stream on an OTT platform.

Sonakshi Sinha to make her digital debut

Sonakshi Sinha would be completing a decade in the film industry and will be soon making her digital debut on an OTT platform with a web series. A leading media portal asked Sonakshi Sinha what made her opt for a web series at this point in career, to which the Danbagg actor replied that after having a stellar year and many movie releases, she wanted to take up something that was challenging for her.

Sonakshi further added that she wanted to take up something only if it blew her mind and that the story of her upcoming web series did exactly the same. As per reports, she further added that she is thrilled to work with the director Reema Kagti who, according to Sonakshi, is clear about her vision.

In the conversation, Sonakshi Sinha further revealed that she loves watching shows on various OTT platforms and believes that their content is better than most films today. She also added to her statement that she is an actor, irrespective of whether she acts in films, theatre, or digital platforms. Sonakshi also clarified that she is not leaving films but is trying something new.

Sonakshi on completing nearly a decade in Bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film, Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Upon being asked about completing nearly a decade in the industry, she said that she believes in hard work and has kept her head down for nine years as she worked continuously. She added that she has a long way to go and wants to let her work speak for itself.

