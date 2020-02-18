The Debate
The Debate
Sonakshi Sinha Gave Her Bridal Attire A Floral Twist And Fans Are Loving It, See Pic

Bollywood News

Sonakshi Sinha, who completed ten years in Bollywood, is known for impeccable choices. Take a look at her recent magazine shoot pic that stormed the internet

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha, who rose to fame with her remarkable role in the Dabangg franchise in 2010, recently became the latest Bollywood actor to enter the  Rs.1500 crores club. After giving some major hits on the big screen, the actor is all set to to be seen in a crime thriller series which will stream on an OTT platform. Sonakshi is also known for her experimental looks and on-point fashion game. Only recently, the Rowdy Rathore star took the internet by storm after she shared her picture from her latest magazine shoot. Read more to know more. 

Sonakshi Sinha looks like a gorgeous bride in her magazine shoot

Donning a glamorous lehenga, Sonakshi Sinha has been sharing a slew of pictures on her Instagram handle. Her grey intricately work outfit is all about dainty embellishments and shimmer. Sonakshi's skirt has bloated pleats which gives her attire a flowy look. Not to miss the floral tiara that very well complements her overall outfit. 

The Son Of Sardaar actor's floral tiara has caught many eyeballs. While a fan commented calling her 'gorgeous', another fan said that she is looking like a real diva. Take a look at Sonakshi Sinha's photos.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha's Childhood Pictures With Her Dad Are Simply Adorable; Check Them Out

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@thepeacockmagazine_ @falgunishanepeacockindia @avigowariker @mohitrai @themadhurinakhale @heemadattani

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram has some of her best monochrome pictures; see pics

On the work front

According to reports, Sonakshi will be soon making her digital debut on an OTT platform with a web series. A leading media portal asked Sonakshi Sinha what made her opt for a web series at this point in career, to which the Dabangg 3 actor replied that after having a stellar year and many movie releases, she wanted to take up something that was challenging for her. Take a look at how Sonakshi Sinha expressed her happiness on entering the Rs1500 crores club. 

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha pulls off these complete white looks with style and grace; see pics

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha to make her digital debut as she completes nearly ten years in Bollywood 

(Image courtesy: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram)

 

 

Published:
