Sonakshi Sinha-Salman Khan's Love Tracks To Dedicate To Your Partner

Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut in 2010 by starring opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg. The Mission Mangal actor is a multi-talented diva known for her acting, singing and fashion game. She, who is also gearing up for her upcoming war drama film Bhuj: The Pride Of India, has featured in an array of romantic numbers and has showcased her stunning chemistry with her co-star. But among all, it was her chemistry with Salman Khan that has won many hearts. Here are some of the best romantic and love numbers featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan.

Tere Mast Mast Do Nain

This is one of the most popular songs from the 2010s. It is from the movie Dabangg, which starred Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. The movie was also Sinha's debut. It was among the most popular romantic songs from the movie.

Also Read | Throwback to when Sonakshi Sinha made a Guinness World Record for painting nails

Chori Kiya Re Jiya

Chori Kiya Re Jiya is another romantic number from Sonakshi Sinha's debut Dabangg. The song is sung by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal. Written by Jalees Sherwani, Chori Kiya Re Jiya has 10,648,459 views on YouTube.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha's photoshoot diaries will leave her fans smitten; see pics

Saanson Ne Baandhi Hai Dor Piya

Saanson Ne Baandhi Hai Dor Piya is from the second installment of the Dabangg franchise. This musical track is sung by singers Sonu Nigam and Tulsi Kumar. The lyrics of Saanson Ne Baandhi Hai Dor Piya are written by Irfan Kamal and Sajid-Wajid are the music directors.

Also Read | From Anushka Sharma to Sonakshi Sinha: Bollywood divas who aced the metallic dress trend

Dagabaaz Re

This song was part of the 2012 blockbuster, Dabangg 2. Dagabaaz Re is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and the award-winning Shreya Ghoshal. The film was a commercial success.

Also Read | Salman Khan's video with his 'Dabangg' heroines Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar; WATCH

Habibi ke Nain

Habibi ke Nain is a romantic song sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Jubin Nautiyal. The lyrics of the song are composed by Irfan Kamal. The guitar part in this song played by Kalyan Baruah that plays in the background makes the song more melodious.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.