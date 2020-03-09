The Debate
From Anushka Sharma To Sonakshi Sinha: Bollywood Divas Who Aced The Metallic Dress Trend

Bollywood News

Anushka Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha, Disha Patani and Priyanka Chopra are known for their fashion choices. Here are some of their metallic outfit looks.

Written By Shraddha Chaugale | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anushka Sharma

Bollywood Divas like Anushka Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha, and Disha Patani are popular not only for their acting skills but also for their sartorial choices. From ethnic dresses, lehengas to metallic palazzos, the season seems to be about making some stylish choices. The metallic dress trend is seen to be followed by many Bollywood celebrities. Here are some of the Bollywood divas who rocked the trend like a pro:

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma Sports Trending Shaggy Cut With Sheer Grace

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma's Movies In Which She Played A 'spooky' Character; See

Bollywood divas who rocked the metallic dress trend; Pictures inside

Anushka Sharma can be seen sporting silver metallic wide-legged pants. She paired it with a one-shoulder white-plain t-shirt and a watch. She opted for minimal makeup.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Allia Al Rufai (@alliaalrufai) on

Sonakshi Sinha donned a bluish-black and off-white striped metallic suit. She opted for minimalistic makeup. She completed her look by wearing a green coloured ring.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Disha Patani can be seen flaunting her toned arms and shoulders in this golden coloured metallic dress. She paired her off-shoulder dress with long earrings. She kept her hair open to one side.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Priyanka Chopra flaunted this metallic dress at the Grammy's Party. She opted for a backless metallic dress and paired with a matching coloured toe-pointed heels.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Malaika Arora looks stunning in this metallic thigh-high slit dress. She completed her look by opting for bold makeup and high heels.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma's Funny Pictures With Varun Dhawan That You Must Check Out; See Here

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma's Adorable Throwback Pictures That You Can't Miss; See Pics

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
