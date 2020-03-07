Salman Khan's Video With His 'Dabangg' Heroines Sonakshi Sinha And Saiee Manjrekar; WATCH

Salman Khan is popular for his roles as Inspector Chulbul Pandey in the Dabangg franchise. There are three films in the franchise namely Dabangg, Dabangg 2 and the recent release Dabangg 3. Sonakshi Sinha made her debut in the first film playing Rajjo, Chulbul’s wife. Now in the latest instalment, Saiee Manjrekar made her debut as Khushi.

Salman Khan is said to have a good bond with Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar on and off-screen. There are several videos of him with his Dabangg co-stars that are adored by many. Check them below and read to know more.

Salman Khan with his Dabangg heroines

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha are seen in a fun video together. The two argued fans to watch the film as it was about to release. They tell fans to welcome Mr and Mrs Panday in theatres in their sweet conversation.

In a clip from the movie uploaded by the maker, Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha appears in a romantic avatar. Chulbul tries to impress Rajjo with his witty humour. See the clip below.

Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar appear together for a promotional video. Salman is seen as younger Chulbul Pande with clean shave with Saiee in her Khushi look as a sweet village girl. The two shows there simple, sweet and pure chemistry.

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha gave a unique performance in Yu Karke song from Dabangg 3. The song was sung by Salman himself with Payal Dev. Many loved their playful bond in the song.

Salman Khan romances Saiee Manjrekar in Dabangg 3’s song Naina Lade. Their innocent chemistry in it was adored by many. Salman tries to woo Saiee in this romantic track.

