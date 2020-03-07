The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Salman Khan's Video With His 'Dabangg' Heroines Sonakshi Sinha And Saiee Manjrekar; WATCH

Bollywood News

Salman Khan has appeared with Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar in Dabangg franchise. Check out his videos with the leading ladies of the movies and more

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is popular for his roles as Inspector Chulbul Pandey in the Dabangg franchise. There are three films in the franchise namely Dabangg, Dabangg 2 and the recent release Dabangg 3. Sonakshi Sinha made her debut in the first film playing Rajjo, Chulbul’s wife. Now in the latest instalment, Saiee Manjrekar made her debut as Khushi.

Salman Khan is said to have a good bond with Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar on and off-screen. There are several videos of him with his Dabangg co-stars that are adored by many. Check them below and read to know more.

Also Read | Salman Khan Advices Fans On Coronavirus; Recommends 'Namaste' As Preferred Way To Greet

Salman Khan with his Dabangg heroines

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha are seen in a fun video together. The two argued fans to watch the film as it was about to release. They tell fans to welcome Mr and Mrs Panday in theatres in their sweet conversation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan Films (@skfilmsofficial) on

In a clip from the movie uploaded by the maker, Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha appears in a romantic avatar. Chulbul tries to impress Rajjo with his witty humour. See the clip below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan Films (@skfilmsofficial) on

Also Read | Salman Khan Thanks Fans In Own Style As He Crosses 30 Million Followers On Instagram

Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar appear together for a promotional video. Salman is seen as younger Chulbul Pande with clean shave with Saiee in her Khushi look as a sweet village girl. The two shows there simple, sweet and pure chemistry.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan Films (@skfilmsofficial) on

Also Read | Salman Khan's 'Radhe' Teaser To Release With Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi'?

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha gave a unique performance in Yu Karke song from Dabangg 3. The song was sung by Salman himself with Payal Dev. Many loved their playful bond in the song.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan Films (@skfilmsofficial) on

Also Read | Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif's Trivia From Their Blockbuster Film 'Ek Tha Tiger'

Salman Khan romances Saiee Manjrekar in Dabangg 3’s song Naina Lade. Their innocent chemistry in it was adored by many. Salman tries to woo Saiee in this romantic track.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan Films (@skfilmsofficial) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Yes Bank
SBI STAKE IN YES BANK
EAM
EAM JAISHANKAR ON BUSINESS
Nazi flag
NAZI FLAG UNFURLED AT SANDERS RALLY
Trump
TRUMP: OBAMA CALLED KIM JONG-UN
Sanjay Singh
SANJAY SINGH SLAM BJP OVER YES BANK
Always
TENDULKAR'S NOSTALGIC WISH FOR VIV