Sonali Bendre Hopes For "new Beginnings" As She Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

Many Bollywood celebrities are busy celebrating the arrival of Lord Ganesh in their homes. Actor Sonali Bendre also took to social media and shared pictures about Ganesh Chaturthi in her house. In these pictures, Sonali is celebrating the festival with her husband Goldie Behl.

Sonali Bendre celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

Many people across the globe are celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi on Aug 22, 2020. Many people are enjoying the festival and sharing glimpses of these festivities on social media. Many Bollywood celebrities have also joined this bandwagon.

Actor Sonali Bendre took to Instagram and shared pictures from the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at her house. In these pictures both Sonali Bendre and her husband, Goldie Behl are dressed in traditional outfits and standing near their Ganpati idol. Along with the Bollywood couple, their dog Icy has also joined in for the celebrations.

While sharing a picture of the Lord Ganesha idol in their house, Sonali Bendre wrote, “This year more than ever, with the arrival of Bappa, I hope for new beginnings for everyone! Referring to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic she also added, “I’m going to miss all the visits from friends and family at home for Bappa’s Darshan”. Sonali Bendre continued, “But I know we’ll find a way to adapt to the current situation yet still retain the essence of Ganesh Chaturthi. #HappyGaneshChaturthi à¤—à¤£à¥‡à¤¶ à¤šà¤¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¥à¥€ à¤šà¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤• à¤¶à¥à¤­à¥‡à¤šà¥à¤›à¤¾ à¤—à¤£à¤ªà¤¤à¥€ à¤¬à¤¾à¤ªà¥à¤ªà¤¾ à¤®à¥‹à¤°à¤¯à¤¾”. Take a look at these pictures here.

Sonali Bendre’s family also chose to limit the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities for a couple of days. On Aug 23, 2020, Sonali’s family chose to immerse the Lord Ganesha idol. Sonali Bendre also shared a couple of pictures from this auspicious occasion. Since the last few years, to reduce water pollution caused due to the immersion of Ganesh idols, many people opt for immersing the idols in buckets or water tanks.

Sonali Bendre and her family also chose this eco-friendly option. The actor and her husband chose to immerse their Lord Ganesha idol in a bucket. Sonali has not mentioned it but the idol also seems to be eco-friendly. Take a look at Sonali Bendre’s Instagram stories here.

