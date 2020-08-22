Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Sonalee Kulkarni And Family Enjoy Sculpting Their Ganpati Idol

Natarang actor Sonalee Kulkarni joined the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The Marathi actor shared with her fans on Instagram and this is the third year that she and her family are creating Ganesh’s idol for the Ganpati celebrations. Along with this story, Sonalee Kulkarni also shared a time-lapse video of her brother and a friend creating their Ganesha idols.

Many people across the globe are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi today. Even though the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has put a stop on public gatherings for the festival, people are still opting to celebrate it low-key. Even the film industry has joined in for these celebrations. Actor Sonalee Kulkarni also joined the bandwagon.

The Natarang actor took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of her Ganesha idol. Along with this post, Sonalee also shared that this is the third time in a row that she and her family chose to sculpt their own Ganesha idol at home. Through this post, the Marathi actor also revealed that since the last three years her brother, Atul Kulkarni, has been sculpting the Ganesh idol.

Sonalee Kulkarni also revealed that since her brother has taken up the sculpting duty, she paints the idol with turmeric and kumkum water. In the Instagram post’s caption, Sonalee added that her friend Ishaan Gumber also chose to sculpt his idol with her family. She continued and wrote that this time her family tried to give Ganesha the form of his father, Lord Shiva. Take a look at Sonalee Kulkarni’s post here.

Along with this post, Sonalee Kulkarni also shared a time-lapse of her brother and their friend Ishaan sculpting their Ganesha idols. Through this Instagram post, the Natarang actor was also advocating eco-friendly idols and celebrations that do not hurt the environment. Sonalee Kulkarni’s fans also loved this initiative taken by the actor and her family.

Many of Sonalee’s fans and followers lauded the siblings’ sculpting and painting skills. Some chose to join in on the celebrations by commenting, “Ganpati Bappa Morya”. Take a look at some of these comments on Sonalee Kulkarni’s post here.

