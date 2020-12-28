Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Begins Shooting For Sujoy Ghosh's 'Blind' In Scotland

Shooting for actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's upcoming movie Blind has started in Glasgow, Scotland. The action-thriller, directed by Shome Makhija, centres on a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

The cast also features actors Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey. The film has Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh and Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar and Sachin Nahar as well as Hyunwoo Thomas Kim on board as producers.

my brother @Shomemakhija turns director today + the nutcase @sonamakapoor stars! hopefully i get to assist. pic.twitter.com/HmD7ZUVvsa — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) December 28, 2020

The makers are planning a 2021 release for Blind. The movie is reportedly the remake of a Korean film Blind.

#Blind is directed by Shome Makhija... Produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, Sachin Nahar and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim... 2021 release. — Tushar Jadhav (@tushar__jadhav) December 28, 2020

Sonam Kapoor on her professional front

The actor gained popularity from her previous movies like Raanjhanaa, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo, and Neerja. Sonam’s last release was The Zoya Factor in 2019 and recently in AK Vs AK (2020). She had featured opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the cricket-based movie.

The actor has been living in the United Kingdom with her entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in May 2018 in Mumbai.

(With PTI inputs)

