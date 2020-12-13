Sonam Kapoor teams with UN World Food Programme, seeks support for 'mission to end hunger'

Sonam K Ahuja has partnered with the United Nations in an initiative to end hunger. The actor urged her fans and followers to support the movement, asking them to make ‘a difference'. The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) also highlighted her role in the work carried out by the organisation.

Sonam K Ahuja joins hands with United Nations WFP

Sonam K Ahuja had recently congratulated the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) for being awarded with the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize. The Khoobsurat star had expressed delight and stated that it was a reminder that peace and 'zero hunger' could go hand in hand. She urged her fans to join in the initiative to 'help make a difference'.

Congratulations to the UN World Food Programme on being awarded the 2020 #NobelPeacePrize. This is a powerful reminder that peace and Zero Hunger go hand-in-hand. Join me and @WFP in our mission to end hunger. Follow WFP to find out how you can help make a difference! pic.twitter.com/NgIOaJqTKV — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) December 10, 2020

"Ending hunger is the greatest challenge of our time, but together we can make an impact on the 690 million people who go to bed hungry every night,” the UN WFP was quoted as saying by ANI. It also stated that the organisation has been providing 15 billion meals to 100 million people in more than 80 countries each year. It highlighted and acknowledged Sonam’s contribution to the movement that helped achieve this figure.

Sonam Kapoor on her professional front

Sonam’s last release has been The Zoya Factor in 2019. She had featured opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the cricket-based movie. As per reports, her next venture is set to be a production of director Sujoy Ghosh. The movie is reportedly the remake of a Korean film Blind.

The actor has been living in the United Kingdom with her entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja.

