Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares Pics From Latest Photoshoot; Hubby Anand Ahuja Calls Her 'cutie'

On December 17, 2020, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to her Instagram and shared several pictures of herself from her recent photoshoot with a renowned magazine. In the pictures, she wore a white and brown coloured floral outfit with a collar. She can be seen posing with a red coloured telephone receiver. She looked elegant wearing subtle make-up and kept her hair loose.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shares pics from her photoshoot

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Posts Pictures With Husband Anand, Says He Makes 'everyday Phenomenal'

In the caption, she wrote, “’When you’re born with a lot, instead of building higher walls, you should build longer tables’. Here’s wishing my fans and readers a very happy holiday season ahead!” She also gave credits to her style team and PR. As soon as the post was uploaded, fans were quick to like it and drop positive comments. Her hubby Anand Ahuja commented, “So THIS is what you do when I call you to ask questions! @sonamkapoor” with laughing face emoticons.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares Adorable Childhood Picture With Her Siblings

Nimish Shift, Aastha Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez dropped red hearts in the comments. A fan commented, “You’re looking really very cute dear di” with several heart-eyed emoticons. Another one wrote, “You are the prettiest, you know that?????” with a pair of red hearts and heart-eyed emoticons. A user simply commented ‘stunning’, while another one called her ‘Beauty queen’ and dropped a pair of heart-eyed face emoticons.

Just a few hours ago, she also shared another set of pictures from her photoshoot where she looked beautiful wearing a white shirt along with a multi-coloured jacket and a skirt. She toppled up her look by adding a mustard coloured belt. She wore subtle make-up and kept her hair loose again.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is ‘feeling Good In Glam’; Fans Think She "looks Like Madhuri'

In the caption, she wrote, “2020, it’s time for your curtain call”. She informed her fans that she is playing the magazine’s cover girl for their final issue and she had a lot of fun on the sets. Anand Ahuja in the comments called her ‘cutie’ while Ishaan Nair commented, “Makes me miss you”. Priya Divarekar also wrote, “OMG I love this” with a heart-eyed face emoticon. Her fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. A user commented, “This is the smile who can make me do anything!!” with a red heart. Another one wrote, “Nice looking” with a pair of red hearts.

Image Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Goofs Around With Filters; Shares Selfie With Sleepy Hubby Anand Ahuja

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.