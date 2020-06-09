Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares Glimpse Into Her Midnight Birthday Celebrations

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja celebrates her birthday today, on June 9, 2020. She has been sharing posts about her birthday celebrations with her fans. On her Instagram, she revealed that the celebrations for her birthday began a night prior to her birthday. The actor was surrounded by her loved ones as she cut her birthday cake post-midnight. Check out Sonam Kapoor’s photos and videos from the birthday celebration.

Sonam Kapoor’s birthday celebrations

For Sonam Kapoor’s birthday, the room was decorated with pink, red and golden coloured balloons. There was a huge balloon arch that spelt ‘HBD’ and another one that had the numbers ‘35’. Sonam Kapoor shared a glimpse of the room in her Instagram video and it can be seen that the entire room was full of different shapes of balloons.

A huge bouquet of white coloured flowers and red roses were also a part of the decoration for Sonam Kapoor’s birthday. Rhea Kapoor also shared that Sonam Kapoor's birthday celebrations were dominated by pink and red coloured decorations. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja even shared a picture of herself cutting a few birthday cakes. She stated that she misses her mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja.

In the picture, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore a white coloured t-shirt. In another picture, Kapoor can be seen wearing a black coloured top and a pair of dark coloured jeans. She wore a golden coloured chain and had her hair curled in soft waves.

It has been reported that Sonam Kapoor Ahuja landed in Mumbai a day prior to her birthday. She shared pictures on her social media as she reunited with her sister Rhea Kapoor. She also credited her husband Anand Ahuja for making it possible. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja even shared a picture with her husband from her father’s house in Juhu.

Actor Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. Kapoor previously revealed that she met Anand Ahuja in 2015 when she was busy with the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. She recalled that her friends had tricked her into meeting a guy. Sonam Kapoor’s husband was completely unaware that she was the daughter of Anil Kapoor when they first met.

