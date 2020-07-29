Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Unveils Birthday Present For Anand Ahuja In Latest Video; Watch

As Anand Ahuja’s birthday nears, his wife, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently shared a video on her social media handle revealing her pre-birthday gift for Anand. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja mentioned in the video that Anand Ahuja is very interesting and creative when it comes to using different hashtags for his social media posts. Adding to the same, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja revealed that she got some of Anand Ahuja’s most-used hashtags made into GIFs on Instagram, as his birthday present. Take a look at the video shared:

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Makes A Math Goof-up In Birthday Countdown; Hubby Anand Pokes Fun

Sonam Kapoor revealed that some of his best hashtags are: ‘#gr8likewhoa’, ‘#Ballsislife’ and #everydayphenomenal’. In the video, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also mentioned that these hashtags will be soon available for people to use. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in the year 2018 after reportedly dating for three years.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Talks About 'real Satisfaction' Of Removing Mask; Shares Funny Post

What's next for Sonam Kapoor?

Sonam Kapoor was last seen with Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor, which is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel. The Zoya Factor is a rom-com about Zoya, an advertising agent, and her relationship with the captain of Team India, Nikhil Khoda. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor in a prominent role. The actor was also seen in the much-acclaimed film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which tells the story of Sweety Chaudhary, a closeted queer, and her attempts to come out to her conservative and traditional family.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Says Anand Has Different Workspace; They Don't See Each Other Whole Day

Reportedly, Sonam Kapoor will once again share screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the sequel of the chick-flick, Veere Di Wedding with Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The movie was bankrolled by Sonam's sister, Rhea Kapoor. However, the shooting of the film is reportedly put on a halt due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Makes A Math Goof-up In Birthday Countdown; Hubby Anand Pokes Fun

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.