Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Says Anand Has Different Workspace; They Don't See Each Other Whole Day

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been quarantining with her husband amid the COVID-19 lockdown. In a recent interview with a magazine, she revealed how she has been spending this period with Anand Ahuja. Here’s everything you need to know about the actor’s lifestyle. Read ahead:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja talks about her quarantine with Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja have not been travelling amid the lockdown period. The duo has been spending quality time at home. In a recent interview with a magazine, Kapoor revealed that the couple does not see each other the whole day. While she is busy working in one room, her husband has a workspace in a different one. So, the actor has some space for herself.

However, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja reportedly finds it 'nice' when Anand Ahuja visits her every two hours to say hi. After this, the couple have lunch together. The actor also added that the duo does not see each other, even when they are close enough.

While Kapoor works in her bedroom, her husband stays outside. Anand Ahuja reportedly has his workspace, but they get to spend some extra time together. It happens during lunchtime or while having breakfast. Additionally, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja revealed that her husband likes getting to work by 8 am, so he wakes up at 5 am.

Just before the Indian government imposed nationwide lockdown because of the Coronavirus outbreak, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja had returned from London in March. So, the duo reportedly spent around three months at his house in Delhi. Last month, they moved to Mumbai. So, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been quarantining with her husband, Anand Ahuja. Moreover, the duo has been working at home since they cannot travel for the same.

