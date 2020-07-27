Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Makes A Math Goof-up In Birthday Countdown; Hubby Anand Pokes Fun

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapor Ahuja is gearing up for her husband Anand's birthday as she shared a video post for his birthday countdown. In a video-post, shared on July 26, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja listed out five favourite cities of Anand. However, it seems like husband Anand caught her math goof-up. Mentioning that in the comments section, Anand Ahuja poked fun at her and stated that there were six days left for his birthday.

READ | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja To Ananya Panday, Bollywood Actors Post B&W Pics To Support Women

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja makes a math goof-up; Anand Ahuja pokes fun

Talking about Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's post, she was seen sporting a casual look in a white round-neck t-shirt. Sonam Kapoor started the video and listed out the cities name, such as Delhi, Mumbai, Philadelphia, New York and London. She also gave a brief of every city and its connection with Anand.

Instagramming her video-post, she wrote a caption, which read, "Anand’s 5 favourite cities! I’m fairly confident about this one; over the years we’ve had several chats about places that feel like home, and the ones that are memorable to us. I’d say our choices are pretty similar, for different reasons of course—so I hope I’ve got these right, @anandahuja ! I love you, and I’m so excited for your birthday. (sic)" Scroll down to watch her video post.

READ | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Talks About 'real Satisfaction' Of Removing Mask; Shares Funny Post

In no time, hubby Anand Ahuja penned a funny reply in the comments section that read, "I think that’s 6 na ..... while we’re at it, let’s make it 7 - need #LosAngeles on that list since you love it so much and I love going there with you. (sic)". His reply won the hearts of the internet users as it managed to bag 612 likes and is still counting while wifey Sonam's countdown video-post has garnered more than 500k views.

READ | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Lists Out Productive Activities That Are Constant In Her Schedule

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's countdown posts for husband Anand

Interestingly, Sonam Kapoor started Anand's birthday countdown, a week prior to his birthday. In the first post of Anand's birthday countdown, the Neerja actor listed his favourite sneakers. Meanwhile, in the second post, she talked about Ahuja's favourite musical artist. Seeing the PDA between Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, many of their fans flooded the comments section with heart emoticons.

READ | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Says Anand Has Different Workspace; They Don't See Each Other Whole Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.