Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Shed Light On Artwork Rithika Merchant Created For Their Newborn

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are currently embracing their parenthood journey. On 20 August 2022, Sonam was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai where she gave birth to a baby boy. The couple announced the news via a heartfelt post on their social media handle.

In a recent post on Instagram, Sonam Kapoor shed light on the significance of an art piece she and Anand Ahuja wanted Rithika Merchant to create to announce the birth of their baby boy. In the painting titled 'Nova', Merchant refers to the universal concepts of a union between the Sky Father and gentle, attentive and watchful Earth Mother, represented by an eagle and a deer, respectively.

Sonam Kapoor shares details about art piece created for her child

On Sunday, Sonam Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle and shared the painting, 'Nova'.

"Eagles or hawks are associated with fatherhood and otherworldly creation (the overarching concept of the Dyeus Pita/Sky Father). Deer are associated with motherhood. They are gentle, attentive and watchful creatures. They are always on guard and can move, adapt, and survive even in the most challenging conditions. Ever since the early Neolithic, when the earth was much colder and reindeer more widespread, the female reindeer was venerated by northern people. She was the “life-giving mother”, the leader of the herds upon which they depended for survival, and they followed the reindeer migrations for milk, food, clothing and shelter. She was a revered spiritual figure associated with fertility, motherhood, regeneration and the rebirth of the sun," Kapoor explained in her Instagram post.

Take a look at the painting here:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy

On August 20, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja took to Instagram and issued a joint statement announcing their baby's arrival. The announcement read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed. Sonam & Anand. (sic)"

(Image: @SonamKapoor/Instagram)