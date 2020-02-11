Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Adorable Poses That You Can Try With Your Partner

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have always given us some major fashion goals. Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja in the year 2018 and the couple is one of the favourites of fans of Bollywood. She treats her fans by posting pictures of herself with her husband which are adored by her fans.

Sonam Kapoor's Photos with Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja regularly post pictures on social media in 'couple poses'. From their colour-coordinated outfits, to their swagger and poses, here are Sonam Kapoor's photos with Anand Ahuja which are pleasing to the eye, and you can totally imitate with your other half to up your Instagram style game. Check out these pictures.

Check out Sonam Kapoor's head-turning look. In this picture, the actor is also seen posing with husband Anand Ahuja next to a Christmas tree. The picture was taken during Christmas.

While Sonam was all smiles, Anand Ahuja seemed to be in a goofy mood as is evident in the photo.

Sonam and Anand both look like streetwear models while posing for these next few pictures.

