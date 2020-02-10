Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's "geek And Taklu" Picture Winning Hearts

Sonam Kapoor is a Bollywood actor who is also looked up to for fashion inspiration. Sonam Kapoor got married to Anand Ahuja in the year 2018 and the couple is one of the favourites of fans of Bollywood. She treats her fans by posting pictures of herself with her husband which are adored by her fans. Very recently, the actor posted a picture of herself with her husband and the fans have been going gaga over the interaction between the two in the comments section. Read on to know.

Sonam Kapoor's photos with Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor posted this picture where she can be seen wearing an oversized white round neck t-shirt and Anand can be seen wearing a grey round neck t-shirt. Sonam can be seen wearing her hair back in a ponytail and has a pair of glasses on while she is flaunting her natural, no-makeup look.

Sonam captioned her picture saying “Major missing”, to which Anand Ahuja was quick to respond. He started his comment with their wedding hashtag, which they continue to use for pictures of the two together. But in the second half of his comment, he was seen making fun of the photograph. He called Sonam a geek, apparently because of her big pair of round glasses and called himself a ‘taklu’ (baldy).

In most of the photographs, Anand Ahuja is always seen sporting long hair and this could be one of those first pictures where he is seen having really short hair. Soon after this, comments started pouring in from fans and celebrities. Everyone acknowledged how cute the picture is or how adorable they look together.

Image credits: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

