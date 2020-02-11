Aditya Roy Kapur Reveals How He Changed His Mindset While Shooting For 'Malang'

Aditya Roy Kapur recently made an impression as a compulsive killer in Malang. The film is directed by Mohit Suri and is paired opposite Disha Patani. The ensemble thriller also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu.

Recently, Aditiya Roy Kapur revealed about his massive transformation for the film. He said that Mohit Suri and he were very clear that there will be two different looks, and the character had to go through both mental and physical transformation. He also went on to reveal that he started changing his state of mind as well. Aditya also mentioned that after all the work that has gone into achieving what the makers had set out to do it is really gratifying to get the appreciation and love from the audience. He lastly said that the hard work makes all the blood and sweat, completely worth it.

Also read | Aditya Roy Kapur Wants To 'lift More Weights' Because Of John Abraham; Here's Why

Aditya Roy Kapur’s extensive physical transformation has been done with the help of his trainer Sudarshan D Amkar. His trainer also opened up about Aditya’s intense workout. He revealed that Aditya had mentioned that he wanted to learn some martial arts in order to work on his fighting skills, flexibility and endurance so that he could do justice to the role he was portraying onscreen. He also mentioned that he’s sporting two different looks in the movie.

Also read | Aditya Roy Kapur's Diet Plan Will Motivate You To Get Just As Ripped As The 'Malang' Star

He also said that Aditya spent 2-3 hours in the gym every day. In the evening his trainer would suggest him to do cardio for 30 minutes. In addition to working out, Aditya Roy Kapur also changed his diet. Clearly, it has worked wonders for him.

Also read | Aditya Roy Kapur Did More Than Just Act In 'Malang', Opens Up About Co-writing The Script

Also read | Aditya Roy Kapur Shares His 'beautiful Experience' Of Shooting 'Sadak 2'

Image courtesy: Aditya Roy Kapur Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.