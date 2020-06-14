Sonam Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashami Desai Mourn Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise this Sunday afternoon sent shock waves through Bollywood. The actor's body was found in his Bandra home. Reported to be a suicide, Sushant Singh's death came as a massive shock to his colleagues and the entire Indian Film Fraternity. Several Bollywood and television actors offered their condolences to Sushant's family and expressed their grief on social media. From Sonam Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana to Rashami Desai, Have a look-

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his shock over Sushant Singh Rajput's death via Twitter. The Bala actor was gutted with the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide that he could not even post a happy picture with him. With his tweet, Ayushmann Khuranna expressed the grief he felt over Sushant Singh Rajput's death. In his tweet, Ayushmann also talked about Sushant's potential as an actor. Here's what Ayushmann wrote-

Don’t have much to say. Don’t want to post that smiling selfie with you.

So much of potential.. gone too soon. 💔 #RIPSushant — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) June 14, 2020

Sonam Kapoor

As the news of Sushant Singh's suicide broke, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took her Instagram to post a monochrome photo of the late actor. Sonam wrote 'I hope you find peace'. As per reports, Sushant Singh Rajput was going through depression which caused him to take a step so drastic. However, no confirmation on the same has been done as yet by the police.

Rashami Desai

Several television actors also mourned Sushant Singh Rajput's Death. The late actor started his acting career from the small-screen before his career took a successful leap into movies. Television actor Rashami Desai on her social media expressed her grief on Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. She posted two pictures of the late PK actor. In both these photos, we can't fail to notice Sushant's endearing smile. Devasted by the news. Rashami Desai's message was highly emotional as she said it is a personal loss to her.

Sush!! 😭💔Not fair.. Sucha talented, hardworking, brilliant person and a dear friend.. it’s a personal loss

An official statement issued by Sushant Singh Rajput’s team:

“It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief” - Team SSR

