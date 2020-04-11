Sonam Kapoor Bakes A Cake For Family, Mother-in-law Priya Ahuja Becomes Her No.1 Fan

Given that the country is in a nation-wide lockdown till April 14 due to the rise of Coronavirus cases in the country, people have been advised to stay at home and maintain social distancing. However, people seem to be making quite good use of time. Social media is filled with posts of people trying a hand at cooking/cleaning/baking or just enjoying a cup of tea and reading a book in solitude.

READ: When Sonam Kapoor's Off-screen Outfits Reminded Fans Of Veere Di Wedding's Avni Sharma

Sonam Kapoor bakes a cake

In this, Bollywood celebrities are no less! Sonam Kapoor recently took to Instagram shared a glimpse of the chocolate walnut cake she made. Among the first ones to praise the actor for her cooking skills was her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Sonam wrote, “Made chocolate walnut cake today. I had run out of chocolate and @fortunegourmetindia sent me some amazing quality chocolate. Thanks so much @missdevi for organising. Love you.” The actress can be seen wearing a black dress and flaunting her baking skills. See below-

READ: Nia Sharma To Sonam Kapoor: Celebs Who Rocked Culotte Ensembles Like A Pro | See Pics

The post received umpteen number of likes and comments. Along with fans and followers, Sonam Kapoor's mother in law became the number one fan of the cake. Remarking on the post, Priya Ahuja wrote, “Amazing cakes beta. How to manage weight gain. Everybody is Loving them so much.” Her fans also appreciated her for her efforts and reacted with “yum” in the comments section. A fan even called her the “culinary queen.”

READ: When Sonam Kapoor's Off-screen Outfits Reminded Fans Of Veere Di Wedding's Avni Sharma

Sonam Kapoor's movies

Sonam Kapoor sparked rumours about portraying a role in a new project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The Sujoy Ghosh directorial is titled Blind; after giving hard-hitting movies like Kahaani and Badla, Sujoy Ghosh's fans are awaiting his next film. Sujoy Ghosh is currently busy with his upcoming film Bob Biswas featuring Abhishek Bachchan. Bob Biswas is a spin-off of the 2012 film Kahaani.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.