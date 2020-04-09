Nia Sharma To Sonam Kapoor: Celebs Who Rocked Culotte Ensembles Like A Pro | See Pics

Every now and then we see popular celebs donning the latest trends. Though some manage to pull off outlandish ensembles others miserably fail at it. However, there are some famous TV and Bollywood personalities, who have time and again impressed us with voguish style and impeccable taste in fashion.

From Naagin 4 fame Nia Sharma, VJ Anusha Dandekar to fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, these three stunning ladies have truly aced their fashion by pulling off culotte ensembles in the most contemporary way possible. Let's take a look at how Nia Sharma, Anusha and Sonam styled their culottes attires.

Celebs who pulled off culottes ensembles right

Nia Sharma

Source: Nia Sharma Instagram

Nia Sharma who is currently seen in Naagin 4, is unarguably one of the fashionable TV actors. In this Nia Sharma's Instagram picture we can see the gorgeous actor donning a black culotte and white stylish shirt. Her overall look is effortless yet chic. Nia Sharma accessories her culotte ensemble with a white handbag and black shades.

Anusha Dandekar

Source: Anusha Dandekar Instagram

When it comes to style and fashion, there's one name which will definitely cross your mind, and it's non-other than the drop-dead gorgeous Anusha Dandekar. The uber-cool VJ's style is very casual and classic. Anusha Dandekar's fashion choices are neither risk-averse nor very out of the box. In this Anusha Dandekar's picture, one can see how beautifully she's carrying the all-black culotte attire. Anusha Dandekar's subtle makeup and easy hairdo is accentuating her overall look to ten folds.

Sonam Kapoor

Source: Sonam K Ahuja Instagram

This Bollywood diva needs no introduction when talking about real fashion trendsetter in the country. Sonam Kapoor has always managed to leave a mark when it comes to fashion. Be it her international designer gowns of stunning saree's, Sonam truly knows the art of charming her fans with her fashion choices. In this picture, Sonam Kapoor looks elegant and classic as she donned an all-red culotte ensemble. Not to miss Sonam Kapoor's white handbag with matching stilettos.

