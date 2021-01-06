Sonam Kapoor Calls Out European Fitness Brand For Their "rude & Unprofessional Behaviour"

Sonam Kapoor took to her social media handle on Wednesday to express her disappointment over some gym equipment she ordered in the UK. "The worst customer service and rude behaviour," wrote Sonam Kapoor as she called out the brands for their "unprofessional behaviour".

"So we ordered a bunch of gym equipment from Rogue Fitness/Rogue Europe, they have absolutely the worst customer service and delivery. UPS was supposed to handle the delivery and they have been extremely unprofessional and unhelpful. Please don't ever use UPS UK or order from Rogue Fitness/Rogue Europe. They are a bunch of con artists who claim to be the best but have no customer service at all," Sonam wrote.

"The one thing you learn as someone who is in the retail space and customer service is to make sure even if mistakes are made to be helpful and understanding. Rudeness and unprofessional behaviour is not something that gets you far. Rogue Fitness, Rogue Europe, UPS you guys are a mess," she further wrote.

Meanwhile, after a year without any release at the Box Office, Sonam K Ahuja is gearing up to return in style. The actor has kicked off the new year by starting the shoot of the film Blind.

Blind went on floors on December 28. The movie is being directed by Shome Makhija. Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh is one of the producers of the film, who jokingly called the lead actor as ‘nutcase.’ The Saawariya star termed the start of the shoot as the ‘best way to start 2021.’

[1/2] Sujoy Ghosh: «The worst thing you can do is to cast an actor based on their previous performance. Nobody’s past work matters. Every film has different demands from its cast and crew. That I had seen her in ‘Veere Di Wedding‘, ‘Khoobsurat’, ‘Neerja’ and ‘Delhi-6’.. pic.twitter.com/D29gzfxCYA — Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Russian FanClub (@SonamKapoorFCRu) January 4, 2021

[2/2] is a different story, and of course, she was good in all four.

It’s a challenging role but Sonam is doing it well; Shome has been working with her diligently. She has worked hard with a coach hired by us, to understand the nuances of playing blind.» — Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Russian FanClub (@SonamKapoorFCRu) January 4, 2021

